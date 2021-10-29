      Weather Alert

Macklemore’s 6-Year-Old Critiques His Rapping

Oct 29, 2021 @ 6:15am

Ummm this is adorable! Macklemore’s6-year-old daughter, Sloane, is a tough critic for dad! She critiques his new track “Next Year,” out Friday, and gives her dad her various notes on the song.

 

Sloane is sipping on a cup of hot chocolate and says, “Not your best but I still love ya,”  “Do you know Camila Cabello?” and “Is this really your best rapping?”

“Did you ask Taylor Swift to get on this song?” she continues, adding, “Adele wasn’t feeling this?” LOL

