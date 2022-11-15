Macklemore Spouts Off About New Music and a New Tour

In 2013, an unlikely rapper catapulted to fame by popping tags while wearing an oversized fur coat, convincing millions of fans worldwide to go to the “Thrift Shop.” Macklemore continued his success by churning out several hits (including a pride anthem), winning a controversial Grammy award, getting married, and becoming a father.

Nearly a decade later, the Seattle native is making a comeback with new music, a new tour, and a new lease on life following some public battles with addiction. Join us backstage with Macklemore as he spouts off on what we can expect from him in 2023.