Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track

Source: YouTube

It must be nice to live rent-free in someone’s else mind — the way Jack Harlow is taking up space in Machine Gun Kelly’s new diss track “Renegade Freestyle.” The track is on YouTube now and goes directly after our guy, Jack Harlow!

In the rap (at 1:21), he says this:

I see why they call you Jackman / You jack man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back man

This line comes after Jack released his latest album “Jackman” with lyrics comparing himself to Eminem. Keep in mind that MGK has beef with Eminem too. In the song “They Don’t Love It,” say says:

The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better / Than whoever came to your head right then.

Elite Daily offers the idea that this beef is one-sided as MGK and Jack have been pals in the past. MGK even freestyled over “What’s Poppin'” in April 2020.

WARNING – STRONG LANGUAGE: