      Weather Alert

Macauley Culkin Is Slaying The Mask Game

Oct 8, 2020 @ 9:52am

Um…this is probably the best face mask out there. 40-year-old Macauley Culkin sporting a “Home Alone” mask with the younger version of his own face.

#forthewin

TAGS
face Macauley Culkin mask movie shaving younger
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE