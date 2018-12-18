Macaulay Culkin Is Salty About All The Bad Video Games Bearing His Likeness

Macaulay Culkin is salty about the lousy video games that feature his “Home Alone” likeness.

He recently stopped by a popular YouTube channel…the Angry Video Game Nerd to review a number of video games the movie was featured in for the hot systems at that time, including the Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. It’s a nearly 20-minute video has some great gags and nods to the movies, but the big payoff is at the end when Culkin and Rolfe recreate the famous booby-trapping scenes from the films.

MORE HERE

 

