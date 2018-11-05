Mac Miller’s Toxicology Report Has Been Released

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The shocking details of Mac Miller’s toxicology report have been released and it could be worse than any of us may have imagined.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, Miller died from a “mixed drug toxicity”. Mac suffered from an accidental overdose that included cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol. The report goes on to explain how Miller was found by his assistant.

Mac was found on his bed in a kneeling or praying position with his head resting on his knees. There was an abrasion on the bridge of his nose and there was blood coming from one nostril.

We’ve also learned that the amount of each drug he ingested wasn’t lethal. It was the mix that was lethal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please call 1-800-780-2294 or click HERE for a list of free rehab centers in Kentucky.

