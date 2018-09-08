Mac Miller’s Home Swept Clean After OD Sources Claim

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was altered with digital filters.) Musician Mac Miller performs onstage at the Sahara tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Mac Miller’s home looks to have been swept clean of any signs of a drug binge but that’s not changing authorities’ minds about what went down.

Things are already taking a peculiar turn in the death of Mac Miller, according to TMZ. It seems his home was scrubbed top to bottom of pill bottles and any other signs of drug use. The only sign that any drug use had taken place in the home was a small amount of white powder.

Despite the belief that Mac overdosed, the police are still curious. According to TMZ:

law enforcement sources say it makes no sense to them that someone who consumed a fatal dose would have the foresight to scrub the house of pill bottles, illegal drugs as well as drug paraphernalia on the off chance they might die.

So, was this a deliberate attempt to take his own life? Maybe not. Mac had people at his house on Thursday and Friday night and about the time someone called 9-1-1. But, nobody is claiming to have seen Mac alive after Thursday. This then raises other questions. Did Mac over-dose in the presence of others and in their shock, they cleaned the house of all traces that they’d been there? This is all very confusing and the investigation is ongoing.

The official cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner after toxicology tests are performed.