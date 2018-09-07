Mac Miller Gone At 26 From Drug Overdose

Rapper Mac Miller died today of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Mac was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller has had trouble recently with substance abuse dealing with his breakup with Ariana Grande. He wrecked his G-Wagon by wrapping it around a utility pole back in May and was arrested for DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene but cops say he later confessed at his home. He blew 2 times the legal limit.

