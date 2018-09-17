Mac & Cheese Flavored Candy Canes Are A Thing

Mac & Cheese flavored candy canes will be hitting store shelves soon and they’re a must have for anyone who loves macaroni and cheese!

Just in time to help you gag your way through the holiday season, macaroni and cheese flavored candy canes are hitting store shelves everywhere. I like macaroni and cheese as much as the next person. I also enjoy candy canes as much as the next person. But never in my life have I thought it would be a good idea to combine the two.

Evidently someone thought it was a good idea.

Apparently the candy canes both smell and taste like macaroni and cheese. To each their own I suppose. But I’m not sure I can get down with this.