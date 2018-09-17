Mac & Cheese Flavored Candy Canes Are A Thing

Mac & Cheese flavored candy canes will be hitting store shelves soon and they’re a must have for anyone who loves macaroni and cheese!
Just in time to help you gag your way through the holiday season, macaroni and cheese flavored candy canes are hitting store shelves everywhere. I like macaroni and cheese as much as the next person. I also enjoy candy canes as much as the next person. But never in my life have I thought it would be a good idea to combine the two.
Evidently someone thought it was a good idea.
Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. 😖 ( It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave ). This year they have 2 new varieties .. here’s one of them- Mac & Cheese flavored Candy Canes. 🧀 This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable. 👍🏻 I might not be so brave when I try the next one.. 🤐. PURCHASED ONLINE. @archiemcphee #archiemcphee #archiemcpheecandycanes #archiemcpheemacandcheesecandycanes #macandcheese #macandcheesecandycanes #accoutrements #extracheesy #cheese #cheesy #cheesycandy #junkfood
Apparently the candy canes both smell and taste like macaroni and cheese. To each their own I suppose. But I’m not sure I can get down with this.