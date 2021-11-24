      Weather Alert

Lynne Spears Hopes To Connect With Britney For The Holidays

Nov 24, 2021 @ 6:00am

Lynne Spears was confronted by some paparazzi at LAX, and they asked all about her daughter and the fact she’s now out of the 13-year conservatorship — one her mom had an integral part in orchestrating all those years ago.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Lynne is in L.A. to spend Thanksgiving with her son, Brian. We’re told she’d like to see Britney but there are no plans … at least so far.  We’re told Brian still has a relationship with Britney, so he could talk to her about joining for Thanksgiving dinner. We’re told, “The guest list has not been set,” so stay tuned.

 

FULL STORY AND VIDEO HERE

