Ride-sharing service Lyft is adding a ‘panic button’ that will allow customers to call 911 directly from the app if they feel unsafe.

The button is one of several safety features being added to the app, including sexual harrassment training for drivers and larger photos of the license plate number to avoid mix-ups.

The changes come in response to the recent death of Samantha Josephson, the 21-year-old South Carolina woman who was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride.