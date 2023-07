Source: YouTube

8-year-old Cooper had battled leukemia since he was 3 ½ -years-old…and got to celebrate being cancer free for a year in an epic way!

Cooper’s wish was to meet Luke Combs…so Make-A-Wish flew him to Luke’s Boston show…but his team went a step further…by inviting Cooper on stage to sing “Fast Car” with Luke!

