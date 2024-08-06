99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Luke Combs Punished His Friends Who Lost In Fantasy Football On Stage In Cincinnati

August 6, 2024 8:15AM EDT
Luke Combs Punished His Friends Who Lost In Fantasy Football On Stage In Cincinnati
This is pretty fantastic. We sent listeners to this show, so maybe you saw this? During Luke Combs’ recent shows at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio over the weekend, he dished out a unique form of punishment for the two big losers in his Fantasy Football League.

After Combs completed his band introductions, he explained that instead of playing ‘Lovin’ On You,’ he was going to try something different. “Who knows what Fantasy Football is in here?” Combs asked the crowd. “I’ve been in a Fantasy Football League with some of my best friends from high school for 12 years now, and last year, we decided whoever lost was gonna have to come on stage and sing with me tonight. Lucky for me, there was a scoring issue in the last game, and my two best friends in the whole world both lost – and they both have to come out and sing in front of you guys tonight. These guys have been nervous about this for a long time.”

Combs’ two friends then took the stage to sing Marc Cohn‘s ‘Walking in Memphis,’ with Luke even forcing them to wear blue suede shoes in tribute to the song’s opening lyrics.

