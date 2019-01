With the Super Bowl being in Atlanta, Atlanta cased rapper Ludacris decided to do something special for a local school.

Luda partnered up with Mercedes-Benz to surprise 2 lucky middle school students with tickets to Super Bowl 53 who have been really great with their character and their friends and inspiring everybody else.

LUDAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

Oh, and it looks like Ludacris will also be appearing in the Mercedes-Benz ads on Super Bowl as well.