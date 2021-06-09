Lucky Charms Transforms Into Loki Charms for Something “Mischievously Delicious”

Marvel fans are already excited about the upcoming Marvel series Loki, and General Mills is adding onto that! In celebration of the Disney+ series Loki premiering on Wednesday June 9, General Mills is releasing a special version of Lucky Charms!
They’re #MischievouslyDelicious. 😋 Get your Limited Edition box of #Loki Charms TOMORROW at 11am ET at the link in our bio.
And tune into Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial streaming June 9 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/Su5JGxXzfZ
— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 9, 2021
In an ad, Loki Charms are introduced as “mischievously delicious” and feature the sneaky Marvel character in cartoon form.
The limited edition cereal will only be available in 3,500 boxes and sold online at MischievouslyDelicious.com for $8.