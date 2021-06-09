      Weather Alert

Lucky Charms Transforms Into Loki Charms for Something “Mischievously Delicious”

Jun 9, 2021 @ 6:30am

Marvel fans are already excited about the upcoming Marvel series Loki, and General Mills is adding onto that! In celebration of the Disney+ series Loki premiering on Wednesday June 9, General Mills is releasing a special version of Lucky Charms!

In an ad, Loki Charms are introduced as “mischievously delicious” and feature the sneaky Marvel character in cartoon form.

The limited edition cereal will only be available in 3,500 boxes and sold online at MischievouslyDelicious.com for $8.

TAGS
Disney Loki lucky charms
POPULAR POSTS
Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
Gut Check: #BluePoopChallenge
Louisville Volleyball Coach Writes A Book Geared To Help Young Girls Live In "Real Time"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On