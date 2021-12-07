Loyal Customer Gets Favorite Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Into A New Home

Suzanne Burke and Dunkin’ worker Ebony Johnson first met when Suzanne was in a drive-thru of one of the stores three years ago and they ended up starting a friendship. Suzanne said Ebony was incredible at customer service…but then Suzanne stopped seeing Ebony during her usual shift and so she reached out and learned Ebony and her three children were evicted from their home.
So Suzanne got to work coming up with a plan to help, involving a home staging company and New Life Furniture Bank which collects “gently used furniture and household items to provide to those in need throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky,” …and she was able to get Ebony and her kids a new home with all the furnishings!
Ebony and her kids are so grateful saying “The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?’”