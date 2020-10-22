      Weather Alert

Lowe’s Will Deliver Your Christmas Tree for Free This Year

Oct 22, 2020 @ 7:33am
Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

If you’re worried about how you are going to safely get your fresh Christmas tree and wreaths this year, have no fear because Lowe’s has your back! Lowe’s has announced free deliveries on Christmas trees and wreaths starting on October 30th as long as your order is at least $45.

Lowe’s is all about their “Season of Savings” this holiday season offering more home goods, decorations, and even toys that typically is not associated with the store.

