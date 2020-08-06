‘Love Island’ Quarantine Edition Starts August 24th On CBS
The second season of CBS’ ‘Love Island’ will premiere Monday, Aug. 24, and the production is packing its cast of hot singles into a Las Vegas hotel.
Episodes will air nightly after the series premiere.
The singles must find their way into couples or risk being voted off the show.
According to producers: “All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms.”
