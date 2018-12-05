LOVE IS DEAD: Cardi B & Offset Split!

Holy SMOKES. Love is dead. Cardi B & her hubby/rapper, Offset, are split and fell OUT OF LOVE. I repeat…they fell out of love!! No one is safe (even during cuffing season!!!).

One day it appears these couples are all madly in love then the next day BAM. Rumor also has it that Offset is cheating…again. Shocker!!! (Not.) This time he is supposedly cheating with another rapper named Cuban Doll. She gives us the details on her Instagram post on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now.” said Cardi B. “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners … but things just having been working out between us for a long time.”

Cardi B also added , “And it’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce.”

The two of them have been married since September of 2017, and share a daughter together! Her hubby famous as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Migos star made a comment back on the post writing just: “Ya’ll won.”

No need for passive aggressiveness Offset. No one is winning!! Love is dead. No one is safe. Get back together, stop cheating, and give us something to look at as #couplegoals again!