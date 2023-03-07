99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week

March 7, 2023 7:47AM EST
JEOPARDY! contestant Jackson Jones left Mayim Bialik and the audience gasping for breath before winning Friday’s High School Reunion Tournament episode.

He announces after finding the last Daily Double with a big lead:  “I’ve always wanted to say this”…and then takes a sharp left turn with a $200 bet.

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville and was one again facing Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon, and Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University from Miami, Florida. They squared off in a Teen Tournament three years ago when Jackson went to Eastern High school, and Avi beat Jackson last time. So it was a redemption story!  He goes to the finals this week.

Speaking of Louisvillians on game shows, Jennifer Koch, a librarian at Chenoweth Elementary School, will be on Wheel of Fortune tonight! 

