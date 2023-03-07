Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week

JEOPARDY! contestant Jackson Jones left Mayim Bialik and the audience gasping for breath before winning Friday’s High School Reunion Tournament episode.

He announces after finding the last Daily Double with a big lead: “I’ve always wanted to say this”…and then takes a sharp left turn with a $200 bet.

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville and was one again facing Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon, and Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University from Miami, Florida. They squared off in a Teen Tournament three years ago when Jackson went to Eastern High school, and Avi beat Jackson last time. So it was a redemption story! He goes to the finals this week.

I want to wish Louisville native and former Eastern High School student Jackson Jones the best of luck as he heads back to @Jeopardy for the Tournament of Champions. Kentucky, let’s tune in and cheer Jackson on! https://t.co/zc6GRDWAta — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) March 6, 2023

Speaking of Louisvillians on game shows, Jennifer Koch, a librarian at Chenoweth Elementary School, will be on Wheel of Fortune tonight!