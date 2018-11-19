Louisville’s “Superchef” Wins Food Network’s “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge”

If you happened to be watching the Food Network’s “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge” last night, you saw Louisville take the crown!

Darnell Ferguson, owner and chef at Superchef in Louisville, won the top prize of “$25,000! The show revolved around creating Thanksgiving dishes that challenged participants to think outside the box.

His restaurant, Superchef, is located in the Highlands neighborhood in Louisville.

