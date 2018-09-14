Louisville’s Own Makes ‘MASTERCHEF’ Finals and Is Coming to Our Food Truck Fest This Weekend

When we roll 26 food trucks and 50+ craft beers to the Edison Center for the 2nd Annual Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday the 16th, folks will have a chance to eat, drink…eat some more…and meet and talk to a local foodie star. Get your VIP tickets here!

Master Chef’s Gerron Hurt will be at the festival from 11:30am – 1:30pm and he’ll meet and greet with fans and answer some of their food questions. Gerron is a Louisville native, and will make you so proud.