Louisville’s Own Makes ‘MASTERCHEF’ Finals and Is Coming to Our Food Truck Fest This Weekend

When we roll 26 food trucks and 50+ craft beers to the Edison Center for the 2nd Annual Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday the 16th, folks will have a chance to eat, drink…eat some more…and meet and talk to a local foodie star. Get your VIP tickets here!

Master Chef’s Gerron Hurt will be at the festival from 11:30am – 1:30pm and he’ll meet and greet with fans and answer some of their food questions. Gerron is a Louisville native, and will make you so proud.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shout out @rezilientmedia for the cover!! I really appreciate the love!

A post shared by Gerron Hurt (@chefgerron) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Be there or be ■!! #turnup #Godsplan #Louisville #502comeup #ImHungry

A post shared by Gerron Hurt (@chefgerron) on

