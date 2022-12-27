99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville’s Flavorman Predicts 2023 Drink Trends

December 27, 2022 12:05PM EST
If you’re ringing in the new year less than sober, why not do it in the trendiest possible way?

According to Lou Today, Flavorman has some predictions for what cocktail flavors will trend in the 2023. The Louisville-based food and beverage consultant anticipates it will be coolest to drink tropical and tangy.

Pineapple, mango, and grapefruit are in; elderflower and lavender are invited too for those who like more floral notes.

