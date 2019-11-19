Louisville Zoo Will Host One Of The Nation’s Largest Lantern Festivals Next Year
You’ll have the chance to see the Louisville Zoo in a whole new light next year.
Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo from John Stewart on Vimeo.
The zoo announced Tuesday that it will host one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals in the nation next year, called “Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival.”
Guests will walk a path adorned with 65 larger-than-life illuminated displays made up of more than 2,000 silk-covered lantern pieces lit by over 50,000 LED light bulbs.
Among those displays will be a 131-foot-long dragon, a color-changing panda tree and an African savanna display.
Visitors can also interact with some displays as they stroll through a two-story shark tunnel, take a selfie with glowing angel wings or sway on illuminated swings, organizers said.
The event will also include live Asian performances, Chinese crafts and Asian cuisine.
Wild Lights opens March 5 and ends April 25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.
For more information, visit wildlightslouisville.com.