Louisville Zoo Welcomes Two New Gray Seals
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 6:01 AM

Let’s welcome a couple newcomers to Louisville!

Boone and Minnow, two male gray seals, have come from Chicago to the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit. Minnow is 31 years-old and Boone is 13.

They will hang with California sea lions Triton (who’s 28), Bart (25), Gremlin (14), Riva (4), harbor seal Toney (16) and gray seal Rona (4)!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Better Than Backstage With Backstreet Boys! Ariana Grande Does Carpool Karaoke…And Gets Injured People Are Screaming Something at Britney Spears’ Concerts & She Loves It ‘God’s Plan’ The New Game Show? Camila Cabello Wows Sold Out Toronto Crowd With Elvis Presley Cover Girl Scouts Of Kentuckiana Celebrating National S’more Day!!
Comments