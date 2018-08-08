Louisville Zoo Welcomes Two New Gray Seals

Let’s welcome a couple newcomers to Louisville!

Boone and Minnow, two male gray seals, have come from Chicago to the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit. Minnow is 31 years-old and Boone is 13.

They will hang with California sea lions Triton (who’s 28), Bart (25), Gremlin (14), Riva (4), harbor seal Toney (16) and gray seal Rona (4)!