Louisville Zoo Welcomes Two New Gray Seals

Let’s welcome a couple newcomers to Louisville!
Boone and Minnow, two male gray seals, have come from Chicago to the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit. Minnow is 31 years-old and Boone is 13.
Look at these faces! Meet Boone and Minnow our two new #grayseals. Now in regular rotation at #GlacierRun! Those faces!!!!! #seals #cutefaces #wearelouzoo #donttheylooklikeoldmen pic.twitter.com/MAtmSLR9hg
— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 7, 2018
They will hang with California sea lions Triton (who’s 28), Bart (25), Gremlin (14), Riva (4), harbor seal Toney (16) and gray seal Rona (4)!