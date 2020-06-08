Louisville Zoo Set to Reopen This Friday
This is HUGE! The Louisville Zoo will open up starting Friday for Louisville Zoo members only through June 25th! Starting on June 26th, the general public will be allowed back in!
Of course new procedures have been put in place as well as a whole new walk through experience featuring the new sloth exhibit!
Check out the new safety features!
All guests must reserve their tickets online for a specific date and time to limit the amount of guests in the zoo!
