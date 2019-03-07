Louisville Zoo Remains Closed Thursday, A Closer Look at the Sinkhole

This is kinda crazy to think this thing appeared YESTERDAY.

From WAVE3 News:

The Louisville Zoo and the Mega Cavern underneath it will be closed again Thursday following the discovery of a sinkhole Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole was found off a service road in an undeveloped part of the zoo near the Oasis Tent, Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said.

