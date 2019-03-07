Louisville Zoo Remains Closed Thursday, A Closer Look at the Sinkhole

This is kinda crazy to think this thing appeared YESTERDAY.
From WAVE3 News:
The Louisville Zoo and the Mega Cavern underneath it will be closed again Thursday following the discovery of a sinkhole Wednesday morning.
The sinkhole was found off a service road in an undeveloped part of the zoo near the Oasis Tent, Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said.
Out of an abundance of caution the Zoo will remain closed tomorrow while we continue the evaluation of the sinkhole. No people or Zoo animals were harmed. This was in an undeveloped and unoccupied area of the Zoo. Thank you for your patience and your kind thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Pf7DG52EXl
— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) March 7, 2019