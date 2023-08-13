Louisville Zoo Offers Discount for JCPS School Days Off

The Louisville Zoo will offer discounted admission on Monday, August 14, 2023 and Tuesday, August 15, 2023. General admission for children ages 3-11 will be $10, ages 12+ will be $15, seniors ages 60+ will be $10. Parking will be free on these two days that JCPS is out of school. Tickets may be purchased at the Zoo’s admission windows or online at louisvillezoo.org/plan

Z00 Hours

The Zoo is open daily year-round. Spring / summer hours are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. (enjoy the Zoo until 6 p.m.). The Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Visit louisvillezoo.org for more info.