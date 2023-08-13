99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville Zoo Offers Discount for JCPS School Days Off

August 13, 2023 7:59AM EDT
Louisville Zoo Offers Discount for JCPS School Days Off
Polar Bear photo courtesy: LouisvilleZoo.org

The Louisville Zoo will offer discounted admission on Monday, August 14, 2023 and Tuesday, August 15, 2023. General admission for children ages 3-11 will be $10, ages 12+ will be $15, seniors ages 60+ will be $10. Parking will be free on these two days that JCPS is out of school. Tickets may be purchased at the Zoo’s admission windows or online at louisvillezoo.org/plan

Z00 Hours

The Zoo is open daily year-round. Spring / summer hours are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. (enjoy the Zoo until 6 p.m.). The Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Visit louisvillezoo.org for more info.

