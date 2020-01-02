      Weather Alert

Louisville Zoo Is Transforming Into Hogwarts For A Harry Potter Experience

Jan 2, 2020 @ 12:26pm

The Louisville Zoo is transforming into a magical land this winter for an event series called “A Wizard’s Christmas” — tailor-made for the Harry Potter super fan.

Those who go will be able to eat a four-course meal at the “Great Hall” and shop around “Diagon Alley” during the Dinner and Marketplace experience.

The series also hosts a Brewfest on Jan. 30, said to include a large variety of “elixirs.”

Those who go are encouraged to dress the part — wearing wizard robes, magical makeup and more.

The experiences also include photo ops, special performances and more.

There are several dates available through Feb. 16. Adult tickets start at $85 + fees.

