Louisville Zoo Is Transforming Into Hogwarts For A Harry Potter Experience
The Louisville Zoo is transforming into a magical land this winter for an event series called “A Wizard’s Christmas” — tailor-made for the Harry Potter super fan.
Those who go will be able to eat a four-course meal at the “Great Hall” and shop around “Diagon Alley” during the Dinner and Marketplace experience.
The series also hosts a Brewfest on Jan. 30, said to include a large variety of “elixirs.”
Those who go are encouraged to dress the part — wearing wizard robes, magical makeup and more.
The experiences also include photo ops, special performances and more.
There are several dates available through Feb. 16. Adult tickets start at $85 + fees.
FIND OUT MORE HERE