Louisville Women Earn #1 Seed, Face Robert Morris In Opening Round

Someone messed up and released the NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket early!

The Louisville Cardinals have been named a number 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will be the host for opening round games this weekend.

The Cardinals were put as the top seed in the Albany Region.

They will host Robert Morris Friday at Noon at KFC Yum! Center.

News of the the Cardinals’ position broke Monday afternoon when ESPN prematurely aired the women’s bracket.

The NCAA released a statement via Twitter shortly after it broke.

 

