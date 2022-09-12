Louisville Woman Fighting Gun Violence After Surviving Being Shot 12 Times

Whitney Austin is a graduate of Male High School and U of L…she left her home in Louisville on September 6, 2018 for a corporate meeting in Cincinnati, and by 9:06am, she was getting shot at by a 29-year-old man who was opening fire inside the Fifth Third Bank she had entered. She was shot 12 times, and by some miracle, no major organs or arteries were hit.

Now she uses that experience in her work with her foundation called Whitney Strong, that goes in to communities ridden with violence to teach survival skills. It is also working on bipartisan legislation to end gun violence. Her organization is one of many that will be a part of Give For Good Louisville on the 15th!