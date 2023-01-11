99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville To Get A Pro Basketball Team

January 11, 2023 10:34AM EST
Louisville To Get A Pro Basketball Team
“We’re playing bas . ket . balllllllll.”

Louisville will soon be the new home to the Derby City Distillers – aptly named.

According to Wave 3, this is Kentucky’s third team in the minor league, The Basketball League, “following the Owensboro Thoroughbreds introduction in 2019 and the Kentucky Enforcers move to the league in 2021.”

Interested players are registering for tryouts right here.

