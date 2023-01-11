Louisville To Get A Pro Basketball Team

basketball scoring during match in arena

“We’re playing bas . ket . balllllllll.”

Louisville will soon be the new home to the Derby City Distillers – aptly named.

Louisville, I am bringing a professional basketball team to the city! We are the Derby City Distillers competing in The Basketball League (TBL). We have our first tryouts Sunday 1/15! Please register with the link in my bio! Hope to see a great turnout of hoopers who will compete pic.twitter.com/nYbHbHPBM4 — Akoy Agau (@AkoyAgau) January 10, 2023

According to Wave 3, this is Kentucky’s third team in the minor league, The Basketball League, “following the Owensboro Thoroughbreds introduction in 2019 and the Kentucky Enforcers move to the league in 2021.”

Interested players are registering for tryouts right here.