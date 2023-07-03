99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville Swiftie Turns Into Meme

July 3, 2023 4:48AM EDT
Taylor Swift rolled through Cincinnati and to say people were excited would be an understatement! Two Louisville fans drove to Cincinnati last Thursday when the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opened and jumped in line at 2:45AM… then waited 12 hours. She played hooky from work so she had to do an interview with local news under a blanket.

The Internet was next level:

Guys, they’re selling shirts

We just hope Blanket Swiftie and her daughter had a great time at the show and her employer never found out!

