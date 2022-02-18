      Weather Alert

Louisville Restaurant Week Returns

Feb 18, 2022 @ 11:25am
Meatball Appetizer
Meatball Appetizer by Sarino

It’s the return of Louisville Restaurant Week, February 21-27! This week will encourage you to experience Louisville’s lively culinary scene. You’ve got a pre-fixed three course menu for $26, $36 or $46 at participating restaurants.

In addition, one dollar of every meal purchased during Louisville Restaurant Week will be donated to The Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED). Plus, this donation will be matched by Louisville Tourism and Louisville Restaurant Week for the first 1,000 meals.

Louisville Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for local foodies to get out and experience first hand! It’s why USA Today proclaimed Bourbon City one of “30 U.S. Cities with Underrated Food Scenes” and Wallet Hub named Louisville a “Best Foodie City.”

Participating restaurants include:

  • Black Jockeys Lounge,
  • Board and You Bistro,
  • Brasserie Provence,
  • Corner Restaurant & Bar,
  • Everyday Kitchen,
  • LouVino,
  • Mesh,
  • Naïve,
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse,
  • Sarino,
  • The Melting Pot.

For more information about Louisville Restaurant Week including menu offerings from participating restaurants, visit www.louisvillerestaurantweek.com. Yum!

 

