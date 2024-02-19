Louisville Restaurant Week 2024

Eating out for a cause!

Dining out locally and helping an area charity will go hand-in-hand with the return of Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25, 2024.

This dining-out-focused week will encourage locals to experience Louisville’s lively culinary scene with three course menus for $26, $36 or $46 at participating restaurants. In addition, one dollar of every meal purchased during Louisville Restaurant Week will be donated to Common Table.

Louisville Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for local foodies to get out and experience first hand why Travel + Leisure proclaimed Bourbon City one of “The Best Food Cities in the U.S.” and Southern Living named Louisville one of the “South’s Best Food Cities.”

A preview of participating restaurants includes: 80/20 @ Kaelin’s Restaurant, All Thai’d Up, Black Jockey’s Lounge, Black Rabbit, Brasserie Provence, Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar, Lou Lou on Market, Fork & Barrel, LouVino, Monnik Beer Company, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Noche Mexican BBQ, Oliver’s Chophouse & Bourbon Bar, Perso, River House Restaurant and Raw Bar, Sarino, SideBar at Whiskey Row, Simply Thai, The Fat Lamb, and The Melting Pot – with more to be announced!