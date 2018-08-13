Louisville Represented During the Babe Ruth Softball World Series
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 7:31 AM

Several leagues from Louisville got the opportunity to experience the Babe Ruth Softball World Series, including Germantown, Jtown, Mt. Washington & Fern Creek!

Every team did well, but these finished with World Series titles:

  • 8u – Fern Creek – 3rd
  • 10u – Germantown – 3rd
  • 12u – Jtown – 2nd

According to Germantown’s JJ Reitz, “Babe Ruth gave these little ladies an experience they will remember for a lifetime. From being treated like celebrities with VIP passes and learning about Babe Ruth while being interviewed by broadcasters streaming worldwide to interacting with families from China staying in their same hotel, these girls had the time of their life.

Emerson Weiter received the Golden Glove Award, Batting Champion Award & All World Series Team Award!  Congratulations!

