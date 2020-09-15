Louisville Reaches $12 Million Settlement with The Family of Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 05: A painting of Breonna Taylor is projected onto a government building during a peaceful protest on June 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests across the country continue into their second weekend after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
The AP has confirmed that the city of Louisville, Kentucky has agreed to pay the family of Breonna Taylor a $12 million settlement, six months after her shooting death by police.
The wrongful death settlement also comes with a series of police reforms, including that all search warrants must be approved by a commanding officer in advance.
The Louisville Courier-Journal says the settlement will be the largest ever paid by the city. The settlement comes as Kentucky’s AG is expected to announce whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.