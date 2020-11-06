Louisville Pizza Week 2020
Middletown Pizza Italian sausage, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella, finished with oregano and Romano
Louisville Pizza Week is returning! For seven days (Nov. 16-22), pizza lovers will have once again have the opportunity to visit participating Louisville Pizza Week locations to enjoy $9 specialty pizzas. Pizza descriptions and more info are available at www.louisvillepizzaweek.com.
Official Louisville Pizza Week passports will help guide pizza lovers to participating eateries. Restaurants will stamp the passport for each full pie ordered. Earn four or more stamps and be entered to win over $250 in gift cards. Passports can be picked up at each participating location starting on Nov. 16. “As restaurants continue to face one of the most challenging times in recent history and especially approaching the Winter months, Pizza Week will generate additional revenue and exposure in a critical time.” said Louisville Pizza Week Organizer, Tony Frank.
While Louisville Pizza Week was intended for dine-in, given the current dine-in capacity limits, consumers can expect more restaurants offering takeout during this year’s event.
2020 Louisville Pizza Week Participants: 8th Street Pizza, Blaze Pizza (St. Matthews) Blaze Pizza (Middletown) Blaze Pizza (Paddock Shops), BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Highlands) BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Jeffersonville), BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar ( Westport ) Borromeo’s Pizza & Italian, Danny Mac’s Pizza, Derby City Pizza (6 locations), Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown), Coals Artisan Pizza (St. Matthew’s) Parlour Pizza (Jeffersonville), Parlour Pizza (on Frankfort) Sarino, Scooter’s Triple B’s, The Limbo, Tim Tam Tavern, Wick’s Pizza (Hikes Point), Wick’s Pizza (Highlands)
The goal of Louisville Pizza Week is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to eat, drink and try new places. It’s seven days of paying homage to all things ’za, no matter how you slice it.
Event Info:
- Date: Nov. 16-22
- Price: $9 minimum 10” pizzas plus Great Lakes Brewing beer specials
- Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+.
- Pizza Passports: Collect 4 or more stamps to be entered to win $250 in Pizza Gift Cards and Great Lakes Brewing Swag!
- Social Media: Follow @louisvillepizzaweek on Instagram
