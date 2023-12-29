Louisville Orchestra Receives Grammy Nomination

The Louisville Orchestra has been nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards! The prestigious nomination recognizes their outstanding performance in “The American Project” alongside world-renowned pianist Yuja Wang and conductor Teddy Abrams.

The 66th GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the esteemed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music enthusiasts around the world can tune in to the live broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8:00-11:30 PM, ET, or stream it on Paramount+.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards,” said Teddy Abrams, conductor of the Louisville Orchestra. “This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented musicians, as well as the incredible collaboration with Yuja Wang. We are grateful for the recognition and excited to represent the Louisville Orchestra on such a prestigious platform.”

Congratulations to the Louisville Orchestra!