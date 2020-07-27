Louisville Opens First Selfie Museum “Bluegrass Selfie Experience”

      Breaking News
Jul 27, 2020 @ 12:29pm

Louisville just added a new place to go for a girls night out, birthday party, bridal party, or even a bored afternoon! It’s the first selfie museum in Louisville called “Bluegrass Selfie Experience“!

So here’s the deal, they have tons of different rooms all decorated in different themed decor for you to wander around and take those epic selfies! Music room, candy room, flower room, money room, red bathtub room, and the list goes on! Plus, they employed local artists to do some of the beautiful artwork on the walls for you to enjoy!

 

Check out the first 4 rooms at the Bluegrass Selfie Experience #bgse #louisville #kentucky #502selfie #louisvillelove #louisvilleart

Naturally I had to go check it out!

 

 

