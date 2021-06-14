      Weather Alert

Louisville Native Ned Beatty Passes Away At 83

Jun 14, 2021 @ 7:18am

Louisville native Ned Beatty died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones…he was 83.

One of his most well-known roles was in 1972′s “Deliverance” as Bobby Trippe. Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976′s “Network,” but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.  Other notable recent roles include Other notable big-screen credits include “Toy Story 3,” in which he voiced the evil bear Lotso; reporter Dardis in “All the President’s Men,” Senator Charles Meachum in “Shooter,” and the sheriff in the 2003 film adaptation of “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Deliverance died Louisville Ned Beatty Oscar nominee
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network's 'Best Baker In America'
Ballard High School Senior Hits Home Run On The Day Of Her Mother's Funeral
cicadas on leaves
Help Find Tod The Cicada
Missed Connections: Scooter Boy and Avocados
Ryan Reynolds Has A Special Father's Day Cocktail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On