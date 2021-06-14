Louisville Native Ned Beatty Passes Away At 83

Louisville native Ned Beatty died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones…he was 83.
One of his most well-known roles was in 1972′s “Deliverance” as Bobby Trippe. Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976′s “Network,” but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows. Other notable recent roles include Other notable big-screen credits include “Toy Story 3,” in which he voiced the evil bear Lotso; reporter Dardis in “All the President’s Men,” Senator Charles Meachum in “Shooter,” and the sheriff in the 2003 film adaptation of “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.
