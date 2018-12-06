Louisville Mother Desperately Seeks Transplant for Her Daughter

A Louisville mother has turned to social media as she desperately searches for a heart donor for her infant daughter.

Jennifer Shane’s daughter Rori is described as a “fighter” and “the happiest girl you could ever meet” in a facebook post on a page that was created in the hopes of finding a heart donor. Rori was born with a heart defect that required surgery. Unfortunately the surgeries were considered a failure.

Given her size and blood type, finding a suitable donor has been difficult. The ideal heart would be one from someone who is 20-50 pounds with blood type A+