Louisville Made The Top 10 Of Most Beautiful And Affordable Places To Live

April 2, 2023 7:52PM EDT
Louisville downtown skyline closeup view with the Ohio River.

Allergy season is creeping back up on Louisville, but try to remember that we were just named one of the top 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live by Travel and Leisure when you’re snifflin’ and snottin’.

 

They picked Derby City for #4 because of our culture, history, parks, walking bridge, and our low cost of living. Heyoooo!

The whole list is as follows:

  1. Hickory, North Carolina
  2. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  3. Greenville, South Carolina
  4. Louisville, Kentucky
  5. Knoxville, Tennessee
  6. St. Louis, Missouri
  7. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
  8. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  9. South Bend, Indiana
  10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

They didn’t mention it, but we also have allllll the bourbon. And that probably helps too.

