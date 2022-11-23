Louisville Is The Best City In The U.S. To Get Coffee

Close-up of a woman pouring herself hot filter coffee to a mug while staying at home.

Are you also picturing the scene in “Elf” where Buddy bursts into a New York coffee shop congratulating them on having the world’s best cup of coffee? Because same.

According to Louisville Business First, “Louisville ranked No. 1 for best-value coffee, No. 4 for customer reviews and No. 11 for best choice and availability, giving the Derby City the highest overall combined score.”

Next time you need a caffeine kick… like the day before Thanksgiving when you’re rushing to get everything done at work before the holiday… peep a list of the best coffee shops in the city. Here’s do502’s list!