Louisville Headed to 1st ACC Title Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jeff Brohm (R) of the Louisville Cardinals receives The Schnellenberger Trophy alongside Beverlee Donnelly (L) after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 38-31 at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

With Louisville’s win against Miami 38-31, the Cardinals, led by coach Jeff Brohm, clinch their 1st trip to the ACC Championship game since joining the conference!

Louisville hasn’t won a conference championship (3 way tie) since they were in the Big East under head coach Charlie Strong. The last outright conference title for UofL came in 2006 under Bobby Petrino.

From WAVE 3: The win also gives UofL the Schnellenberger Trophy in its first year of existence. The trophy was created this year and features a bronzed pair of western dress boots worn by coach Howard Schnellenberger who led both programs to national prominence during his tenures. He coached at Miami from 1979-83 and UofL from 1985-94.

Louisville will host Kentucky on Nov. 25, then Florida State and the ACC Championship Game. That game will kick off at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2. At 8 p.m.

Tickets to the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game are on sale via Ticketmaster.com and through the ACC’s official website at theACC.com.

