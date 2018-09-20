Louisville has a Masterchef in it’s mist! 25-year-old Newburg native Gerron Hurt took home the $250,000 grand prize on the Fox show in last night’s finale!

He told the Courier-Journal he knew about half-way through the finale that he might be the winner. The Fern Creek High School and Western Kentucky University grad won it all with a menu inspired by the south. His dinner included an appetizer with his spin on the Nashville Hot Chicken craze — hot quail with fingerling potato salad and poached quail eggs.

Hurt will be a featured instructor at Camp MasterChef in 2019, which is geared toward kids ages 8-16 years. They’ll participate in competitions, hands-on cooking lessons, outdoor sports activities, interactive challenges and more. The closest camp to us is in Lake Forest Academy in Chicago.



Registration for Camp MasterChef 2019 at http://www.campmasterchef.com.

