Louisville Free Public Library Breaks Records

Composition with books on the table

If your New Year’s Resolution is to read more books, you’re in good company in Louisville — especially if you like to read your books digitally. LouToday revealed 2022 was a record-breaking year for Louisville Free Public Library. Over one million electronic books were checked out on top of four million audiobooks.

Peep their most-checked out books:

For the second year in a row, LFPL has surpassed the 1 million digital check out milestone with a record-breaking 1,235,000 eBooks checked out in 2022. Total checkouts of print books, eBooks, and audiobooks neared 4 million in 2022. Here are the top books you checked out: pic.twitter.com/MAXrxbZqlt — LFPL (@LFPL) December 28, 2022

Today shares their must-reads for the new year here!