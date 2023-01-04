99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville Free Public Library Breaks Records

January 4, 2023 12:05PM EST
If your New Year’s Resolution is to read more books, you’re in good company in Louisville — especially if you like to read your books digitally. LouToday revealed 2022 was a record-breaking year for Louisville Free Public Library. Over one million electronic books were checked out on top of four million audiobooks.

Peep their most-checked out books:

Today shares their must-reads for the new year here!

