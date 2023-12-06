99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville “Flash Dads” Get The National Spotlight

December 6, 2023 7:32AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Louisville “Flash Dads” got the attention of NBC News for spreading encouragement and positivity to local elementary students.

Dozens and dozens of dads, grandpas and local leaders showing up once at month at local JCPS elementary school to line the entrance and hallways with high five’s and fist bumps, and they’ve been doing it for 7 years. Police Lieutenant Roger Collins and Army Veteran James Bogan are regulars.  Bogan showed up to support his grandson and the kids keep him coming back.

Dr. Kenya Natsis, principal at Rutherford, said that this is the positive energy they need to start their day. Erica Walker, principal at Audubon Traditional Elementary .

More about:
Audubon Traditional Elementary
Flash Dads
JCPS
NBC News
Rutherford Elementary

POPULAR POSTS

1

Target Testing Out New Policy At Self Checkout
2

Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving
3

Teen Saves Toddler From Drowning With CPR Skills
4

20 Years Of Ben Davis On DJX
5

You Laugh You Lose: Thermometers & Blonde Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE