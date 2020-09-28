Louisville Curfew Has Been Lifted; Traffic Restrictions Remain
LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 21: Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, poses for a portrait in front of a mural of her daughter at Jefferson Square park on September 21, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Demonstrators gathered to prepare for possible unrest in wake of the Grand Jury decision regarding the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers during a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Demonstrators have occupied the park for 118 days. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
This just in. The curfew that has been effect in Louisville the last several days has officially been lifted according to Mayor Greg Fischer. Traffic restrictions ARE still in fact, in place.