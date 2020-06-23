Louisville City FC Will Open Soccer Stadium July 11th with 50% Capacity
This. Is. Huge. Louisville. News. The Louisville City FC has been cleared by Governor Andy Beshear to open up the Lynn Family Stadium on July 11th at 50% capacity!!!
Of course there are new safety measures in place as follows:
- Trained staff will before matches clean and disinfect all areas — among them touch points such as handrails, seats and restrooms — in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and local guidelines.
- Anyone entering Lynn Family Stadium will undergo a temperature check. Those who register at 100.4 degrees or higher will be allowed 15 minutes in a cool-down area before a second screening. Those at or above the temperature threshold will not be admitted.
- Cloth face masks or coverings will be required in Lynn Family Stadium. Additionally, fans can bring only clear bags. No backpacks or other bags are allowed. Standard security screenings and metal detection will continue.
- Markers and staff will be placed to enforce physical distancing from arrival to Lynn Family Stadium until exit.
- Non-contact hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the stadium.
- With gates opening 90 minutes before kickoff, ticket holders will be provided a suggested arrival time and entry point.
- Lynn Family Stadium will operate cash-free. Concessions and merchandise locations will accept only credit and debit cards.
- All concession items will be delivered in an enclosed container or wrapped with plexiglass barriers at all points of sale. Cups will be served with lids and condiments will be packaged.